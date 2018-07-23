Helena’s historic lime kilns vandalized

HELENA – The Forest Service is investigating after someone spray-painted the historic South Lime Kilns.

The graffiti was discovered last week.

Officials are working on a plan for clean up and it could cost around $4,000 to remove the paint.

Lime kilns were used in the construction boom during the 19th century to create mortar.

Limestone was blasted from above the Kiln and burned for 8 hours before it was changed into mortar.

The mortar was used to create stone bricks used in the construction of many downtown Helena buildings.

Kathy Bushnell of the Helena Lewis and Clark National Forest Office, says the Kilns were built approximately 151 years ago.

Kathy also says “The importance of that spot is it really dates back to the 19th century. So yeah, I mean, it’s a glimpse to the past for future generations to learn about. So that makes it special, I think, for no matter what.”

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest asks that if anyone has any information on this recent vandalism they contact law enforcement at 406-449-5201.