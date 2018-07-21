Teenage hikers discover man’s body near Gates of the Mountains

UPDATE: 12:40 a.m.: Two teenage boys hiking in the hills north of the Gates of the Mountains marina discovered the body of an adult man Friday evening. Sergeant Brian Robinson of the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office said it appears the man’s body was there for at least a week.

Lewis and Clark Search and Rescue was brought in to help recover the body. The recovery wrapped up just before midnight Friday.

The body will be taken to the Missoula Crime Lab for an autopsy.

HELENA – Sheriff Leo Dutton says the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dead body found near the Gates of the Mountains Friday evening.

Dutton says a detective is on the way to the scene, and that they will call in Lewis and Clark Search and Rescue to help retrieve the body.

