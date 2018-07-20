“Save The TaTas” fundraiser in Great Falls on Friday evening

GREAT FALLS – Go ahead and lace up your tennis shoes and break out your glow sticks for the annual Save The TaTas run, hosted by Race Montana.

The event starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, with the run beginning at 9:45 p.m.

You can still register for both runs. The 5k is $35 to enter and the 1 mile is $25. You can register online or in person. The starting line is at River’s Edge Trail behind MacKenzie River Pizza. There will also be live music and food.

“The main purpose Race Montana does this is to 1. Obviously support women against breast cancer, which we’ve done a number of years now,” said Ronald Ray, one of the Race Montana organizers. “And obviously bring awareness about the disease and the fact that we just want to provide that support back to the community.”

A portion of the proceeds are going back to Women Against Breast Cancer.

Reporting by Kaley Collins for MTN News