Missoula man stranded after trailer stolen in Utah

MISSOULA – A quadriplegic Missoula native had his trailer stolen while traveling across Utah and is now stranded.

Joe Stone, 33, has been traveling the country helping people with disabilities.

Stone lost the use of his body below his chest after a paragliding accident in 2010. Now he is driving across the country encouraging people with disabilities to engage in more activities outdoors.

During this journey, he has been living in his custom built trailer while he was traveling but due to the intense heat in Utah, he decided to stay in a hotel for the night. When he came back for his trailer in the morning, it was gone.

The trailer has become a home away from home for Stone, and he said it would take months to replace. In the meantime he is missing a family vacation he’s planned for more than a year.

There is a GoFundMe pageset up to help replace the trailer. If you have any information regarding the theft, please contact the Sandy Police at 801-799-3000.

Reporting by Lauren Heiser for MTN News