Missoula Co. Commissioners send letter to judge seeking improvements

MISSOULA – Missoula County has released a letter to Judge Marie Anderson outlining improvements they would like to see inside her department.

County officials recently received a report that investigated Anderson’s possible mistreatment of some employees.

The report says that employees received little to no job-specific training, were expected to perform at an unfairly high standard, not allowed to ask for help and were subjected to menial tasks outside their job description, such caring for Anderson’s pets.

They are encouraging Anderson to show better leadership in her department and add more training for her employees. Missoula County is also requesting that Anderson use the county’s waste reduction and recycling policy that it adopted back in November instead of her own policy.

These requests and others are aimed at lowering the high turnover rate that Anderson’s department has had recently.

Reporting by Connor McCauley for MTN News