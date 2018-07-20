Information sought on missing Flathead County woman

KALISPELL – Authorities are looking for information on a woman who has been reported missing.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry said his office received a missing person report earlier this week.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Flathead County resident Alex Ruth Beltran is asked to contact Flathead Crimestoppers at (406) 752-TIPS regarding case #201820894.

Beltran was last seen driving her 1998 Light Green Toyota Rav 4 with Montana license plate 785019A.

A full description of Beltran is not available at this time.