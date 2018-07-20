Great Falls airport will receive $1.8M grant from the FAA

GREAT FALLS – The U.S. Department of Transportation announced this week that the Federal Aviation Administration will award $659.8 million in airport grants.

This is the second round of a $3.18 billion program for the Airport Improvement Program funding for several Montana airports, including Big Timber, Billings, Fort Benton, and Wolf Point.

The grants are for infrastructure projects that include improving safety and efficiency of airports on runways, taxiways, and terminals.

Airports receive a certain amount of funding through the Airport Improvement Program based on activity level and project needs.

If capital needs exceed their available funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.

Great Falls International Airport is expected to receive $1,829,455 to expand the snow removal equipment building and widen the taxiway.

Fort Benton Airport will receive $130,500 to reconstruct the apron and taxiway.

L.M. Clayton Wolf Point Airport will be receiving $112,100 to put toward rehabilitating the apron, runway, and taxiway.

Reporting by Elizabeth Transue for MTN News