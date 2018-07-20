Body pulled from Clark Fork River in Missoula

MISSOULA – A body been pulled from the Clark Fork River in Missoula.

Members of the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and the Missoula Rural Fire District recovered a body from the Clark Fork River just west of the Reserve Street Bridge at around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Authorities say that floaters reported seeing the body just after 11 a.m.

Sheriff’s Office detectives along with the Medical Examiners Office are now working to try and identify the body, which was badly decomposed due to the duration of time in the water. An investigation is also continuing into this body recovery.