Benefit planned for family of crash victim

GREAT FALLS – The man who died in a crash near Vaughn on June 29th has been identified as Joe Parrish.

Family members have created a GoFundMe account to help with final expenses; click here if you would like to donate.

The page states:

Our beloved Joe passed away on Friday June 29th. Those who knew him knew he loved making people laugh. Joe was one of a kind and will truly be missed! We are trying to raise money for his final expenses and any and all donations are appreciated.

They are also planning a benefit dinner and silent auction on August 17th at the Silver Dollar Casino in Vaughn starting at 3 p.m.

(Friday, June 29, 2018) Emergency crews have been dispatched to a car crash west of Great Falls.

The crash happened at about 1:50 p.m. on Friday near mile marker 1 on Vaughn South Frontage Road.

Initial reports indicate that two vehicles were involved in the crash, and at least one person has been injured.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible as emergency crews work to help the victims and clear the scene.

A witness says that a Mercy Flight helicopter from Benefis Health System is at the scene.

Reporting by David Sherman for MTN News