Update on Sun Prairie shooting

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards said in a press release on Thursday morning that the person who was shot in Sun Prairie on Wednesday evening is currently recovering at Benefis hospital.

Edwards said that at about 7 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Washington Boulevard in Sun Prairie for a report of a male that had been shot. Deputies found that a male had been shot in the shoulder by a female relative with a handgun.

The victim was taken to Benefis via a Mercy Flight helicopter, and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Edwards says that the the investigation into the shooting is continuing, and no arrests have been made. He noted that there is no danger to the public regarding this incident.Edwards says that the names of the people involved will not be released until “this case is concluded.”

(1st Report, 8:09 p.m. Wednesday) One person was shot in Sun Prairie on Wednesday evening.

The person’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards.

It happened at about 7 p.m. at a home on or near Washington Boulevard. Cascade County Sheriff’s deputies, the Montana Highway Patrol, and a Mercy Flight helicopter were dispatched to the scene.

There is no word yet on whether anyone has been taken into custody at this point. No names have been released yet.

