Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Stevensville woman

STEVENSVILLE – The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 75-year-old Kay Hill Yaskus, who they say went missing from her home in Stevensville on Thursday morning.

Yaskus is approximately 5 foot 3 and 170 lbs. with green eyes and white hair. The RCSO says they believe Yaskus is driving a 2007 Royal Blue Toyota Camry with Montana license plate 13-4975D.

They said that Yaskus suffers from dementia and takes daily medication for it. She reportedly called a family member at 2 p.m. Thursday saying she was lost near a lake and could not find the trail.

The RCSO says all attempts to re-contact Yaskus have been unsuccessful, and that law enforcement has been unable to locate her or her vehicle.

Yaskus could have potentially traveled a long distance in western Montana.

If you have seen or had contact with Yaskus you can call 406-363-3033.