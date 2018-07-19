Helena, Montana
Home   |

Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Stevensville woman

STEVENSVILLE – The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 75-year-old Kay Hill Yaskus, who they say went missing from her home in Stevensville on Thursday morning.

Yaskus is approximately 5 foot 3 and 170 lbs. with green eyes and white hair. The RCSO says they believe Yaskus is driving a 2007 Royal Blue Toyota Camry with Montana license plate 13-4975D.

They said that Yaskus suffers from dementia and takes daily medication for it. She reportedly called a family member at 2 p.m. Thursday saying she was lost near a lake and could not find the trail.

The RCSO says all attempts to re-contact Yaskus have been unsuccessful, and that law enforcement has been unable to locate her or her vehicle.

Yaskus could have potentially traveled a long distance in western Montana.

If you have seen or had contact with Yaskus you can call 406-363-3033.

Site Administrator

Site Administrator

Site Administrator provides support for site operations.
More News
Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Stevensville woman

Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Stevensville woman

9:40 pm
What to know for Symphony Under the Stars

What to know for Symphony Under the Stars

7:55 pm
Rosendale discusses workforce development, health care during White House visit

Rosendale discusses workforce development, health care during White House visit

7:38 pm
Scroll to top
Skip to content