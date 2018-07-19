Oregon man ascends Montana’s Granite Peak in attempt to break world record

GRANITE PEAK – Colin O’Brady chases challenges around the globe. The Portland native’s most recent quest brought him to Montana.

The professional adventurer is climbing the highest point in all 50 states as quickly as possible, and he checked Granite Peak off the list early Tuesday afternoon.

O’Brady is aiming to smash the world record of achieving the feat in less than 43 days. It has taken him just over 20 days, and he has only two mountains remaining.

He had some good company in the Treasure State. John Wicks of Missoula, best known as the drummer for Fitz and the Tantrums, loves an extreme challenge, so he joined O’Brady as they started the 26-mile roundtrip at 10 p.m. Monday.

O’Brady already owns the world record for reaching the highest point on all seven continents in only 132 days. But this trek brought his journey and his message as an inspirational speaker home.

“It’s amazing to tell them stories about the North Pole and the South Pole and the summit of Mount Everest,” said O’Brady. “But what would be a better way to role model that? And to say, ‘Hey, I’m coming through everyone’s home state to climb something, to shine a beautiful light on public lands, health, wellness, nutrition, getting outside.’ And that was really my inspiration for this project.”

“Very few things shock me when it comes to ultra-sports and ultra-marathoning,” said Wicks. “But when I looked at his website and I saw what he was doing in such a short about of time, I was really blown away by it.”

O’Brady’s legs were severely burned in a fire 10 years ago and he was told he might never walk normally again. Now he needs only to climb Mount Rainier in Washington and Mount Hood near his home in Oregon to finish yet another world record.

Here’s a longer video of O’Brady climbing Granite Peak.

Reporting by Derek Buerkle for MTN News