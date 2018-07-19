New Missoula County anti-crime initiative discussed

MISSOULA – The US Attorney for Montana was in Missoula on Thursday la to discuss the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative.

US Attorney Kurt Alme and Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst announced the preliminary results of the collaborative effort to reduce violent crime in Missoula County — including the court appearances and arrests of 15 subjects facing federal or state charges for trafficking methamphetamine, illegally possessing firearms, robbery, aggravated assault, and partner or family member assault.

According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reports, violent crime in Montana is up almost 35 % through 2016 from its low in 2010. Data from the Missoula Police Department shows that violent crime in Missoula County increased 49 % from 2011 through 2017. Violent crimes include murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

Federal, state and local law enforcement began a concerted effort in Missoula County last month to arrest armed robbers, methamphetamine dealers and traffickers, and felons and other prohibited persons not allowed to possess firearms under federal law.

“The message of Project Safe Neighborhoods is clear, if you commit armed robbery, push methamphetamine or commit a firearms offense, you will be arrested and you will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” County Attorney Pabst said.

We will have much more on this story during the Thursday 5:30 News.