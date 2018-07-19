Distracted driving dangers even higher during peak Montana traffic season

BOZEMAN – 56 percent of U.S. motorists who admitted to distracted driving don’t think that it’s dangerous, according to a new survey.

Digital Third Coast and Envista Forensics recently surveyed 2,000 Americans who admitted to bad driving behavior. Of the bad drivers, 78 percent of the millennials surveyed said that they were trying to break their distracted driving habits.

Sgt. Patrick McLaughlin of the Montana Highway Patrol said that distracted driving is indeed a serious safety issue, especially at this time of year in Montana because of more traffic on the road.

“Being a really high impact tourism area like Bozeman is, we get a lot of RV’s and a lot of folks going to see the park and locally all the cyclists, all the joggers, motorcycles, things that you don’t normally see on the road are now there. So now the motorists have to pay attention to that kind of stuff,” McLaughlin said.

To help keep your eyes road, Sgt. McLaughlin suggests that you put enough songs on your playlist to last your entire trip before hitting the road so that you don’t have to glance at your phone.

Reporting by Carson Vickroy for MTN News