12-year-old girl recovering after being hit by car in Missoula

MISSOULA – A 12-year-old Missoula girl is recovering in a Spokane hospital from injuries she suffered after she was hit by a car on Reserve Street in Missoula.

Aiyana Harrison was in the crosswalk near the Traveler’s Inn motel when she was struck just before 5 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

She suffered a neck injury, a broken pelvis and other broken bones. Her aunt says she was flown from Missoula to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital in Spokane where she has undergone surgery.

Her parents are with her as she recovers, but do not know how long she’ll be in the hospital.

Family members set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

Aiyana will be a 7th grader at CS.Porter Middle School in the fall.

Missoula police are investigating, saying that the driver is cooperating.

Reporting by Jill Valley for MTN News