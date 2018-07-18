Spate of fatal Montana crashes prompts helmet use reminder

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5IS4J_8q1DI&w=100&h=315]

KALISPELL – A spike in deadly crashes across the state in the last few weeks have emergency medical professionals issuing a helmet safety reminder.

“Helmets, in general, have proven over and over [in] study after study, that wearing a helmet and not wearing a helmet makes a significant difference in your concussion. Whether you have a closed injury or a subdermal. It’s dramatic,” said Dan Daub, the Injury Prevention Coordinator at Kalispell Regional Medical Center.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports that there were 12 un-helmeted fatalities in the state in 2016. Injury prevention specialists say fatality rates will drop with helmet use, as they absorb and distribute the impact of a hit to the head.

A Missoula man died on Friday evening near Lolo after his motorcycle crashed on US Highway 93 South. The Montana Highway Patrol reports he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Anyone under the age of 18 is required by law the wear a helmet in Montana and all riders are highly recommended to use a one. Authorities also note that motorists also share the responsibility of keeping riders safe, by paying attention, taking your time, and wearing a seatbelt.

Reporting by Nicole Miller for MTN News