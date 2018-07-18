Organizers celebrate massive Montana Folk Festival success

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TB1owfyicMg&w=100&h=315] https://youtu.be/

BUTTE – Three days of hot music and warm weather made the perfect storm for a successful Montana Folk Festival in Butte last weekend.

“We had people from all over the state of Montana, we talked to people from throughout the region,” said festival organizer George Everett.

While organizers are still counting donations and beer sales made during the three-day event, they suspect they’ve raised about $120,000, which would be a record amount. Attendance appeared to be up over the 10 previous years of the event.

“We just had large crowds at all the venues, every stage, even the small Folk Life area stage was well attended. People just loved the performers there,” Everett said.

And unlike the weather is right now, during all three days of the festival it was sunny skies and not a drop of rain — and that’s one reason why they believe this year’s festival was so well attended.

“I think one of the best performances we had this year was the star of this festival, it was just perfect,” Everett said.

Organizers are considering adding another stage to the event next year.

“Either by expanding the size of that stage or adding another dance stage. Dancing is important,” he said.

The festival is slated to continue in Butte for at least the next two years.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News