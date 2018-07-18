MSU to enact clear bag policy at Bobcat Stadium

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0MUGEaH-VVQ&w=100&h=315] https://youtu.be/

BOZEMAN – This football season at Montana State University will mark the beginning of a clear bag policy at Bobcat Stadium.

This clear bag policy does not affect tailgating, but as far as going into the stadium you can bring a gallon plastic bag or a clear bag that you will be able to purchase at the MSU bookstore. You are also allowed to bring in a small wristlet or wallet, but backpacks and drawstring bags are prohibited, with no exceptions.

“So clear bag policy, what it’s really designed to do is to help fans get into the stadium more efficiently and get through the security checkpoint even faster so they can enjoy the game,” MSU News Service Director Michael Becker said.

The only exception to bringing bags into the stadium is diaper and medical bags, but they are subject to search by security.

“The safety and security of our fans and student-athletes, when it comes to events at MSU, that’s our number one priority,” Becker said.

Policies like this have already been put into place nationwide at professional stadiums.

Becker said, “we’re working with state, local and national agencies to make sure that the efforts we roll out are the best practices, they’re following national trends and they’re following the best thinking on event security.”

With this being implemented at Bobcat Stadium this season, MSU wants people to keep one thing in mind.

“The thing to remember here is that people don’t have to change what they’re carrying into the stadium, just the container it’s in,” Becker said.

This policy is currently only for home football games at MSU and does not apply to other events on campus.

Reporting by Emma Hamilton for MTN News