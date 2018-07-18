Helena, Montana
Grizzly bear euthanized after sustaining traumatic injuries in a fall

GREAT FALLS – On Sunday, July 15, at about 11:30 pm, rangers in Glacier National Park discovered a partially paralyzed grizzly bear that had apparently fallen about 20 feet onto the road near Rim Rock, one mile west of Logan Pass.

A press release from the park says that the bear sustained severe traumatic injuries.

After consulting with the park’s wildlife biologist, rangers euthanized the bear.

The National Park Service conducted a necropsy and found significant trauma to the bear’s thoracic vertebrae, broken ribs, and a dislocated hip.

The non-lactating female bear was estimated to be between five and seven years old, and appeared to be in otherwise good health.

Rangers initially thought the bear had been hit by a car, but evidence showed that the bear had slipped off an overhanging precipice and landed on its back in the road.

Park officials notified the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service as required by law, since the grizzly bear is listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, and informed Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks of the incident.

There are an estimated 300 grizzly bears in Glacier National Park.

