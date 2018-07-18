Gianforte, Williams report latest fundraising numbers in Montana U.S. House race

HELENA – Both the Republican and Democratic candidates for Montana’s lone U.S. House seat reported raising more than $400,000 since mid-May.

According to the most recent federal campaign finance reports, Democrat Kathleen Williams, a former state legislator from Bozeman, received about $500,000 in net contributions between May 17 and June 30. That brought her total for the campaign to about $780,000.

During that recent reporting period, Williams nearly doubled the amount she had raised throughout the campaign up to May 16 – just over $280,000.

Williams’ campaign said about $480,000 of the new contributions came in the 25 days after her upset victory in the June 5th Democratic primary.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte, an entrepreneur from Bozeman, raised a net of about $390,000 from May 17 to June 30. However, he raised a similar amount in the previous reporting period, bringing his total for the second quarter of the year to more than $790,000 – more than Williams has raised overall so far.

Gianforte’s campaign has raised over $2 million this election cycle, and it currently has $1.37 million in the bank.

Gianforte and Williams will appear on the November ballot alongside Libertarian candidate Elinor Swanson, who does not yet have any fundraising reports available on the Federal Election Commission’s website.