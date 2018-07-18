Gianforte bill to protect portion of East Rosebud Creek passes House

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte of Montana to conserve 20 miles of East Rosebud Creek passed the House Tuesday with bipartisan support.

A version of the East Rosebud Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, sponsored by Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines of Montana, already passed the Senate in December.

The bill from Gianforte, a Republican, seeks to make the East Rosebud the first waterway to receive such protection since 1976.

Supporters of the bill say it proves the bipartisan nature of protecting healthy rivers.