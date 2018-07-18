Helena, Montana
Gianforte bill to protect portion of East Rosebud Creek passes House

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte of Montana to conserve 20 miles of East Rosebud Creek passed the House Tuesday with bipartisan support.

A version of the East Rosebud Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, sponsored by Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines of Montana, already passed the Senate in December.

The bill from Gianforte, a Republican, seeks to make the East Rosebud the first waterway to receive such protection since 1976.

Supporters of the bill say it proves the bipartisan nature of protecting healthy rivers.

New Helena elementary schools taking shape as construction continues

10:11 pm
Mission Valley family bringing grizzly bears to the world

10:07 pm
Helena welcomes international visitors studying Native American culture

10:04 pm
