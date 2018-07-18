Construction beginning on I-15 culvert near Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY – Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will begin construction on I-15 to replace a culvert and rebuild the roadway south of Jefferson City starting the week of July 23.

MDT intends to keep at least one lane open in each direction throughout the construction process, but drivers should plan ahead to allow extra travel time.

During construction:

Both north- and southbound traffic will travel on the same side of I-15

Speed limits will be substantially reduced; slow down and use caution

Lane configurations and traffic patterns will shift and change

MDT anticipates opening I-15 back to four lanes by the first of September.

Construction will involve crews temporarily diverting water out of the streambed so that the damaged area can be repaired and a new culvert can be installed. Once installed, water will be redirected to the new culvert and all lanes of I-15 will be reopened.

The work is part of an ongoing project to replace the Prickly Pear Creek culvert that sustained damage in mid-May when heavy rain and snowmelt washed out the structure.

Construction phasing, scheduling and traffic impacts are dependent on weather and may change unexpectedly. The public is encouraged to check www.mdt.mt.gov/travinfo/ for changes.

To sign up for email updates, text JEFFCITY to 22828.