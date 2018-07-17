Wildfire Danger Increases This Week

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSwHcRF7zUc]

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for a large area of Montana due to high winds, low humidity, and hot temperatures. Additionally, isolated thunderstorms and lightning will increase the risk of wildfires sparking.

Rainfall and isolated thunderstorms will hit Montana today. Southeastern Montana will see the heaviest rainfall from these storms, up to 2″ in some locations, and therefore will be under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH this evening.

After Tuesday, the main concerns for the remainder of the week will be hot, dry weather and high winds, which will increase the danger of wildfires.

Katie Alexander