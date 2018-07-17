Helena, Montana
Shrine stories: Meet Macy

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GBP6m0yOguE]
MTN News: The top high school football athletes in the state will take the field for the annual East-West Shrine Game on Saturday, July 21st.

It’s played to help raise needed money for the Shriners Hospital for Children in Spokane.

The Montana Shrine Game has become one of the top Shrine games in the nation for hospital donations.

You can meet more kids like Macy and find out how you can help the Shriner’s make a difference in their lives Saturday at 6 p.m. during the East-West Shrine Game.

We’ll have more of their inspirational stories and then you’ll see the stars of Montana high school football take the field live from Memorial Stadium in Great Falls. The event will also be streamed online at live-cordillera-network.pantheonsite.io.

