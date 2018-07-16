Helena, Montana
Home   |

Starting Off Stormy This Week

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kYhJeeIk2oo]​

This afternoon, isolated thunderstorms will be possible mainly in the southern portion of Montana, but could also occur near the capital and Great Falls.  Tuesday will bring much more widespread moisture.  Thunderstorms will begin by mid-morning, continuing through most of the day in central Montana.  Wednesday, high pressure will prevail, leaving us with clear, dry, and hot July weather.  As the weather will remain dry and hot through the weekend, fire danger will increase day by day.

Have a great day!

Katie Alexander

\

Katie Alexander

Katie Alexander

More News
New Helena elementary schools taking shape as construction continues

New Helena elementary schools taking shape as construction continues

10:11 pm
Mission Valley family bringing grizzly bears to the world

Mission Valley family bringing grizzly bears to the world

10:07 pm
Helena welcomes international visitors studying Native American culture

Helena welcomes international visitors studying Native American culture

10:04 pm
Scroll to top
Skip to content