Starting Off Stormy This Week

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kYhJeeIk2oo]​

This afternoon, isolated thunderstorms will be possible mainly in the southern portion of Montana, but could also occur near the capital and Great Falls. Tuesday will bring much more widespread moisture. Thunderstorms will begin by mid-morning, continuing through most of the day in central Montana. Wednesday, high pressure will prevail, leaving us with clear, dry, and hot July weather. As the weather will remain dry and hot through the weekend, fire danger will increase day by day.

Have a great day!

Katie Alexander

