Julie-Lamb-Heller

While growing up in the Seattle area, Julie Lamb-Heller knew she wanted to be a news anchor at the age of 8. She attended Montana State University in Bozeman and worked behind the scenes for a Montana Television Network station through college. From there, she interned at KOMO TV in Seattle.

Julie landed her dream job and first anchored for KTVH TV in Helena from 1997 – 1999 before moving to Yakima, Washington to anchor the morning news at KAPP TV. After deciding to settle in Helena permanently and raise a family here, Julie enjoyed filling in at KTVH for a while in 2004.

Julie is thrilled to be back working at KTVH as a fill-in and special projects anchor. She feels extremely blessed to be able to continue in this capacity in a field she is so passionate about. She looks forward to sharing a variety of news events and special features from around Montana.

Julie’s greatest accomplishment is her family, consisting of one son, two daughters and husband, Parker. She loves spending time skiing, boating, hiking and taking in all the great recreational activities our state has to offer with family and close friends. In her spare time, you might also find her taking a Pilates class, swimming, shopping and traveling.