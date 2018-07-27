Job Opening: Anchor/Producer

Anchor/Producer

KTVH, Cordillera Communications station in Helena, Montana, is searching for a full-time anchor-producer to lead our growing evening newscasts that cover central and northern Montana. The ideal candidate will be a skilled communicator who can lead our team in creating dynamic, powerful newscasts.

This person will anchor and produce evening news programs seen in the Helena and Great Falls, Montana markets. The job requires a candidate who can: produce and present news stories for all platforms, ensure all content meets company quality standards, write and deliver content in professional, clear and concise manner, respond to breaking news and other situations as necessary, conduct live and recorded interviews, edit content as needed, and participate in promotional activities, including public appearances.

Helena is a great place to advance your career. Hone your skills in one of the most diverse DMA’s in the country while enjoying countless recreation opportunities. Montana is ideal for someone wanting the outside lifestyle. You will be minutes from world-class fishing, hiking and mountain biking and a just a few hours’ drive from two of the best national parks in the country: Glacier and Yellowstone. And while we strive to give our employees the opportunity to grow and advance to markets much, much larger than Helena, many enjoy the station and the job so much they end up staying for years past their initial commitment.

Required Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcasting or related field. Ability to meet deadlines and manage multiple priorities. Must work well in a team environment. Must have excellent written, verbal, and interpersonal communication skills. Excellent news judgment with solid knowledge of local and national current events. Must be able to motivate and guide others. Candidates must also have a valid driver’s license with a good driving record and be flexible to work any shift as needed.

Required Experience:

Two years of anchoring, reporting and producing experience is preferred, but strong candidates with minimal experience will be considered.

Interested applicants should email a resume, reel link and references to jobs@ktvh.com or mail to KRTV Communications, LLC Attn: H/R 100 W. Lyndale Ave Ste A Helena, MT 59601.

Please mention where you saw this posting when applying!

No phone calls please.

KRTV Communications, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Posted 05.01.18