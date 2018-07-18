Montana Made: Aqua Creek Products

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBinsrUz1FA]

MISSOULA – Aquatic wheelchairs, pool lifts and shower seats have given those with mobility issues opportunities to access pools, lakes, baths, showers and even the ocean.

This Montana Made report features Aqua Creek Products of Missoula where water access equipment is constantly evolving. Aqua Creek Products has been helping the disabled, the elderly or just people struggling to get around since 2002.

The company has been providing provided people around the world with a certain quality of life; access to bathing themselves, swimming with friends or even trudging through the sand to be closer to the ocean.

“We do container loads to England, Australia, South Africa, South Korea, Hong Kong, Croatia, Germany, Switzerland, Spain,” said Aqua Creek Products CEO Brian Goettlich. “We ship all over the world.”

Goettlich explained that they started out from humble beginnings.

“It’s been like one step at a time with one lift design and now we have 15 to 16 different designs and we’ve grown from two employees to 44 now,” he said.

He added that creating a product that works sufficiently and effectively for people in need is one reason behind the growing success of Aqua Creek Products.

Anyone who needs aquatic assistance equipment can contact Aqua Creek Products at 888-687-3552 for more information.

Reporting by Kent Luetzen for MTN News