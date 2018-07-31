MetraPark urges parking pre-planning for Chris Stapleton concert goers

BILLINGS – If you’re headed to the Chris Stapleton concert in Billings Thursday night, MetraPark officials are urging you to think ahead for parking.

MetraPark General Manager Bill Dutcher said Monday he expects more than 9,000 people at the concert, and patrons should use the premium and paid parking lots to ensure easier entry and exit.

Pavilion Premium Parking and the North Paid Parking lot enter from Bench Boulevard. The free Carnival Lot entry is from the Fourth Avenue North and Main Street entrance.

The free Upper parking lot entry is from the Bench Boulevard/Airport Road intersection. The middle parking lot is reserved for parking for the disabled.

Parking is $10 at the MetraPark Box Office in advance. Metra personnel will use the traffic plan developed during the Garth Brooks concert to improve the flow.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with enhanced screening, including metal detectors and electronic wands.

More information is available at MetraPark Box Office, www.MetraPark.com or by phone at 800-366-8538.