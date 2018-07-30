Wounded Warriors arrive in Montana to experience ranch life

BILLINGS – This week at TX Ranch southeast of Billings, 11 veterans will get a chance to live life out west as it was lived in the late 1800s.

The event is part of the Wounded Warrior Project and aims to help veterans de-stress and disconnect from the modern world while reconnecting with each other.

The TX Ranch is a 30,000-acre working ranch where owners Hip and Loretta Tillett stay true to western ranching traditions.

There is no running water, no cell service, no electricity, and guests sleep under the big sky in tents.

Bill Michell came up with the idea to offer injured veterans a week of the ranch experience. Michell is a longtime ranch guest. He collaborated with the ranch owners to bring the event to life.

“It’s stress-free. One, your cell phone doesn’t work, so you’re not stressed out answering that 40 times a day. It’s just a beautiful special place,” Michell said.

Participants said they like an event that gives them solidarity with fellow veterans.

“That’s what I’m trying to get out of every week and every Wounded Warrior event. This just being a cooler event where I get to hang out with horses and maybe some cattle and get to see the part of America that I would say the majority of Americans are not experienced with,” participant and Air Force veteran A.M. Haider said.

Non-veterans can also book a week at the ranch between April and September.