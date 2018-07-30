Family, tradition and culture part of fiesta at South Park

BILLINGS – The annual Mexican Fiesta and Car Show celebrated 65 years at South Park on Saturday.

The party featured food, music, dancing and classic cars.

The Billings Hispanic community shared its culture.

One of the main attractions of the day was the traditional Mexican dancing with some familiar tunes like “The Mexican Hat Dance.”

Proceeds from the fiesta go toward raising money for the construction of the Mary Queen of Peace church on South 27th Street.

Bill Contreraz, one of the long time event organizers, is glad that this tradition has been able to be passed down to the next generation.

“It’s not just an event for our culture, but an event for all the cultures that are with us,” Contreraz said. “We have so much in common that we want to share all of this with the whole community.”

For Contreraz, the fiesta started during his childhood.

“Sixty five years and I think I have been on almost every single one,” he said. “As a kid I started off and our job as kids was to straighten out nails so that we could rebuild the booths from last year. Our parents helped establish the music and the dancing and sharing of that culture. From my perspective it’s great to see this tradition still alive and still prospering. We have all kinds of kids that want to be a part of that and you can see that out here.”

The fiesta continued into the night at the Vegas Hotel on South 27th Street with more live music and dancing until 1 a.m. Sunday.

Reporting by Mitch Lagge for MTN News