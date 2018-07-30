Color Me WELL Fun Run set for August 11

Runners will hit the pavement on Saturday, August 11 for the third annual Loenbro Color Me WELL Fun Run.

Registration for the 5K run begins at 10 a.m. and the race will kick off at 11 a.m. at the Loenbro Corporate Headquarters at 1900 32nd Avenue Northeast in Black Eagle.

Pre-event registration costs $20 per adult 13 and older and $10 for ages 6-12. Race day registration costs $25 per adult 13 and older and $15 for ages 6-12. Kids 5 and under have free admittance, however, it costs $5 for a t-shirt.

Click here to register for the Color Me WELL Fun Run.

Paid registration includes a t-shirt, sunglasses, and all the chalk you can wear.

The Loenbro Color Me WELL Fun Run is organized to bring the community together for family fun and exercise while raising money for a local charity.

The proceeds from the event will be donated to the Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home, which provides safe, temporary shelter to kids removed from their homes.

Participants are asked to park in the fabrication shop parking lot as the event will take place in the office parking lot.

For more information, please call (406) 453-1542 or visit the event’s Facebook page.