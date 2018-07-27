Support for veteran families garnered in Missoula

MISSOULA – Wounded warriors were honored Thursday when a truck designed to accommodated disabled veterans stopped for a visit in Missoula.

The High Five tour is traveling across the United States to garner support for adaptive equipment for veterans. The Wounded Warrior Family Support organization also support respite services for caretakers of wounded vets.

The truck is covered in signatures of support. It’s on the way to a soldier in Arkansas who will be able to get around now after he lost his legs in the middle east.

The founder of the program says it means the world to service members and their clients to have some independence restored after a devastating injury.

“Oh they are ecstatic. This is a beautiful vehicle, only about $40,000 worth of mobility hardware, [a] $70,000 vehicle, so to say that a young Marine, a young soldier, is ecstatic would be an understatement,” said organization founder and president John Folsom.

The tour will continue in Montana with a Friday stopped planned in Yellowstone County.

Reporting by Augusta McDonnell for MTN News