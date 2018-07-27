GREAT FALLS – The Montana State Fair kicks off on Friday afternoon and people can expect some new things this year.

Montana Expopark Marketing & Sales Director Kim Lander says setting up for the 2018 fair has been going very smoothly.

This year fair-goers can expect new food vendors and there will be new entertainment hitting the stage at Three Rivers Park.

Here are the headlining performers for this year’s fair:

BROTHERS OSBORNE – Sun., July 29 @ 7:30pm

MIDLAND with special guest Michael Ray – Mon., July 30 @ 7:30pm

THE TEMPTATIONS – Tues., July 31 @ 7:30pm

JEFF FOXWORTHY – Fri., August 3 @ 9:00pm

SEETHER – Sat., August 4 @ 9:00pm

For more information about the fair, including vendors, animals, tickets, and more, visit the Montana State Fair website.

The Cascade County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was at the Expopark on Thursday morning getting ready for the fair. The group will be manning the first aid station in the Mercantile Building during the week long fair.

CERT Vice President Dena Burnham Johnson says the group has been helping the county for almost 15 years. There will also be EMTs on hand if someone comes into the booth with a serious health concerns.

Burnham Johnson says CERT members will able to help fair-goers with any basic first aid needs. There will be two CERT members manning the first aid booth all week long.

Over the next week, the grandstands at the Expopark will be seeing their last state fair before they are replaced.

Earlier this year, Cascade County discovered loose concrete is falling from under the seating area, making it a safety hazard for anyone underneath the stands.

Cascade County Commissioner Joe Briggs says they have had engineers inspect the stands and says that they are safe for people to set on them.

Briggs said, “Following the fair, as soon the vendors are out on Tuesday, the deconstruction crew will come in and start tearing this down right away. The reason for that is simple, with the way Montana weather is, winter building seasons are unpredictable. We want to make sure to give our contractor the maximum time possible.

Reporting by Margaret DeMarco for MTN News