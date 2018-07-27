Great Falls nurse practitioner named best in Montana

GREAT FALLS – There are more than 1,400 licensed nurse practitioners providing healthcare across the state of Montana, and one of them has earned this year’s Nurse Practitioner of the Year for Montana award.

Kathy Jorgensen has been caring for patients in the area for more than 30 years.

A nurse practitioner is a registered nurse that also has two years of additional training in assessment, management, and treatment of infections, diseases, and medical conditions.

She had been a nurse for many years, but she realized there was a need that was not being met and that’s when she decided to go back to school.

Kathy has several jobs, including working at Planned Parenthood, providing healthcare to inmates at the jail, and also operating her own independent practice where she sees people in their own homes.

One of Kathy’s coworkers nominated her for the award and she did not know about it until she received an email saying she that she won.

When asked about the award, Kathy said, ”I don’t quite know how to feel, it’s just what I do. It’s a humbling experience to look back at my career and all of the people who have done so many things to move me along to where I am. It’s more about where I’ve been and who’s been in my life than an individual award.”

Kathy believes working at Planned Parenthood has always been an incredibly important service for women in general.

In addition to nursing, Kathy is also volunteers to help with Cascade County 4H and nursing organizations, and likes to run in her free time.

She even completed a marathon for the celebration of her 60th birthday at Disney World in 2017.

Reporting by Kasey Herman for MTN News