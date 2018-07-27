Colorado takes the top spot at golf tourney in Fairmont

FAIRMONT – The team for Colorado was the winner of the Junior Americas Golf Cup tournament in Fairmont.

The awards and trophies were handed out Thursday afternoon at the Fairmont Hot Spring Resort golf course just northwest of Butte, where 18 teams from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico competed for the 46th annual golf tournament that started on Sunday. The team from Colorado finished with the best scorecard and Colorado’s Dillon Stewart took the top player award by hitting 16 under par for the tournament.

“Kind of had a little hiccup on 10, made a double bogey on a par 5, pretty doable par 5 too, but then again just stayed patient and let things happen and then end making a few birdies down the stretch,” said Dillon Stewart of Colorado. The team representing Montana finished 12th in the tournament.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News