Donations pour in to Halt Cancer at X in Kalispell

KALISPELL – A cancer-fighting fundraiser held during The Event at Rebecca Farm has raised more than $100,000 this year with donations still pouring in.

Halt Cancer at X was created in memory of Rebecca Broussard, the founder of the Event.

The money came from $10 parking donations and competitor pledges during the annual event with the money going to support local cancer programs and national research.

Each October, they announce local Community Grant Award Recipients. One example, Save a Sister Montana is providing free breast cancer screenings in the Flathead Valley through the grant they received in 2016.

The Cancer Support Community Kalispell was another recipient and built an educational kitchen to give cancer survivor tips on cooking nutritiously during treatment and recovery.

More than $500,000 has been donated through the Halt Cancer at X program going into this year.

Reporting by Nicole Miller for MTN News