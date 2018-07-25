Two men purchase racehorse for unlikely price

GREAT FALLS – This week, jockeys and trainers from all over have come to Great Falls for the Great Falls Turf Club horse racing event.

While many have years of experience under their saddle, for one man and his partner, this is their first time owning a racehorse.

It was a spur of the moment decision for Chad Swift and Cord Houston when they bought Rockport Lady.

“I’ve always wanted to be in the horseracing business, and it just never really lined up,” said Swift. “We grew up around here, we come to the races all the time. So me and my partner, Cord Houston, have always been interested, it just never, you know the cards never lined up.”

But when they were presented with the opportunity, they jumped on it. They were happy with their decision right out of the gate.

“This was easy to figure out,” said Swift. “The guy behind him was selling it and we came to an agreement. And we paid 800 bucks, a carton of cigarettes, and a case of Rolling Rock beer.”

But she’s more special than that.

“You know, great-great-great-great, she’s from Secretariat and then had some other cool ones in the line, like AP Indy, Pulpit, her dad, Rockport Harbor, made like $700,000, so it’s a gamble,” said Swift. “She’s not a $700,000 horse, but she’s fun to watch race here in Great Falls.”

Swift said it doesn’t really matter how she does in the race. He’s just glad he reined her in.

“So she’s being well taken care of,” said Swift. “Honestly, we don’t care if she ever makes a dollar, she’s just fun to have around.”

If she does well in her race on Friday, they’ll be going to Canada next.

Reporting by Kaley Collins for MTN News