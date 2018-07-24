Great Falls Rescue Mission gearing up for Back To School Rally

GREAT FALLS – The Great Falls Rescue Mission will be helping low-income families get ready for the upcoming school year.

Over the next month the mission will be collecting supplies to fill the 700 backpacks for children of all ages.

They need solid-color back packs, notebooks, pencils, and much more.

You can drop supplies off at the Great Falls Rescue Mission Administration Office, located at 408 2nd Avenue South.

You can also drop off supplies at collection barrels at ADF International, Electric City Coffee, 1st Interstate Bank-10th Ave S, The Peak, The Peak West Bank Landing, Hempl’s Bakery, Celtic Cowboy, Loaf ‘N Jug-(all store locations) and Crossfit 406.

For financial donations you can go online at gfrm.org or mail to Great Falls Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 129, Great Falls, MT 59403.

The mission is also asking for volunteers to help fill he backpacks.

If you would like your child to receive a backpack you can registrar from July 23rd until August 15th at Opportunities Inc.

The back to school rally will be August 26 in front of the Family Cameron Center.

BACK TO SCHOOL SUPPLIES NEEDED:

1. SOLID COLOR BACKPACKS

2. 3-RING ZIPPERED BINDERS

3. COLLEGE RULED SPIRAL NOTEBOOKS

4. COLLEGE RULED LOOSE LEAF PAPER

5. COMPOSITION NOTEBOOKS

6. POCKET FOLDERS

7. DRY ERASE MARKERS (BLACK)

8. HIGHLIGHTERS

9. #2 PENCILS

10. COLORED PENCILS

11. GLUE STICKS

12. PENCIL BOXES

13. PENCIL POUCHES-PLASTIC FOR BINDERS

14. SCISSORS

15. GIFT CARDS TO PURCHASE SUPPLIES NOT DONATED

Reporting by Margaret DeMarco for MTN News