Cats gather for 4H competition at Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

HELENA – Cats of all sizes and breeds gathered today at Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

Around six different 4-H members were competing in a Cat Show.

Cats were judged based off their teeth, coat, handling capabilities, and other traits.

This event has been part of the 4-H events at the Last Chance Stampede Fair for a number of years.

Organizers say they are always looking to grow 4-H participation in all categories, including feline showmanship.

Events can only take place if there are enough contestants and judges.

Kelsee Dalton, a Cat Show Judge says “There’s a variety of different cats here, and I’m really excited to get going. It’s a really exciting way, and a exciting fun event, a thing done with your cats. This is a great way to get them involved in loving animals at a young age.”

While 4-H events have been happening at the Fairgrounds all week, the Last Chance Stampede and Fair officially opens Wednesday night.

Crews were busy setting up the rides and preparing the Midway on Tuesday.

The carnival games, food and exhibits open at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The annual Kiddie Parade is in downtown Helena at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The PRCA Rodeo is Thursday evening, and Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night is on Friday.

4-H livestock sales begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, and the Stampede Parade rolls through Downtown at noon.

You can find links to the full schedule here: http://www.lewisandclarkcountyfairgrounds.com/last-chance-stampede/last-chance-stampede-fair/