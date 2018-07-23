Symphony Under the Stars collects more than 19,000 pounds of food for Helena Food Share

HELENA – Organizers say turnout for the 15th Annual Symphony Under the Stars exceeded expectations.

Project Manager of Symphony Under the Stars Scott Kall, says this year was one of the best, even behind the scenes.

Kall tells MTN an estimated 18,000 people showed up and donated more 19,200 pounds of food for the Helena Food Share.

Food Share Executive Director Bruce Day tells Montana Television Network they collected 2,000 pounds more food than last year.

Bruce also says “The turnout looked awesome. I mean, the campus at Carroll was full. There were people sitting on their blankets all over the campus, so it looked like a good turnout, and I think the results proved it too. We’re thankful that Helena has provided once again.”

Symphony under the stars is Helena Food Share’s largest food drive of the year.

The Food Share is currently accepting fresh food donations. Even after Symphony Under the Stars, Helena Food Share is still running low. You can make donations Monday through Friday.

The 16th annual Symphony Under the Stars will take place July 20th, 2019.