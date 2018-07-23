Crawford Distillery in Havre hosts opening weekend

HAVRE – Husband and wife duo Alyssa and Neil Crawford cut the ribbon and opened the doors for business for the first time this Wednesday at the Crawford Distillery in Havre.

Opening night on Wednesday was a success as Alyssa said there was a line out the door from opening to close.

They offer a variety of distilled spirits they both made from scratch. This weekend they will offer their rum and moonshine as well as their six signature cocktails.

Alyssa mentioned that vodka will be added within the next few weeks and bourbon and whiskey will also be barreled soon and coming back to the distillery within the next few years.

“We truly believe that everything needs to made one hundred percent his recipes, our ideas and we really want to give the community something different that no one has really tried,” she said.

Alyssa and Neil started working on the building about a year and a half ago. It was a slow process, but all good things take time. She said, “We put our blood, sweat, and tears into this place and are extremely proud of what it’s become.”

Aside from their distilled spirits, they want it to have a family-friendly vibe. They currently do not sell any food, but are working with local businesses. Pizza Pro is one example as they will deliver for free to the distillery and you can call ahead and order and they will bring the food over.

On weekends, the distillery opens at 10 a.m. Alyssa and Neil hope people stop by the local farmer’s market and get their veggies then visit the distillery and have a cocktail before starting their day.

One thing that makes the Crawford Distillery unique is they are trying to stick to the history of Havre. All of the labels are named after different places in Havre. For example, the Milk River Moonshine. The bottles have different stories of places and how each place was started.

The distillery allows one person to try two drinks and purchase two bottles in a 24-hour period. They are located at 115 4th Avenue.

Their full hours are:

Monday-Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday-Friday: 4PM-8PM

Saturday-Sunday: 10AM- 8PM

Reporting by Kasey Herman for MTN News