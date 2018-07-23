Billings man rides 10,000 miles on motorcycle

BILLINGS – A motorcycle ride of 10,000 miles in 21 days.

Chuck Osborne of Nixa, Missouri and Paul Henley of Billings finished the trip on Thursday.

The two who rode their Harleys, hitting four corners of the continental United States.

Osborne planned out his 10,000 mile trip six years ago.

“I have a lot of bucket list, so I wrote down on the calendar that i wanted to go to all four corners of the United States,” Osborne said.

Osborne lived in Billings for 25 years before moving two years ago.

Henley, who lives in the heights, agreed to go on the trip with him.

“Chuck inspired me to do this,” Henley said. “He was the one that had the idea for this trip and I’d been on the other Route 66 and Route 50 trip with him.”

“When I was a little boy, I wanted to ride motorcycles and I’ve been riding them for 40 years,” Osborne said. “And almost always long trips. I’ve ridden two weeks every year since I as 23 years old.”

The two rode touring models from Harley Davidson and often endured more than 500 miles a day.

“It’s not really like a tourist kind of trip that we do.” Henley said. “It’s more like an endurance thing so you have to wake up early, ride sun up to sun down.”

“You forget everything that you’re troubled by or stressed about,” Osborne said about long rides. “And it truely gives you a two or three week vacation from everything.”

The ride gave them a chance to see America.

“People are really pretty good and friendly,” Osborne said. “I was a little surprised about that in the northeast too.”

“How similar people are even though there are so many different cultures and subcultures,” Henley said.

“I told my wife that the bucket list is empty now,” Osborne said. “(She said) what are you going to do now? I said well, I don’t know. Maybe I’ll just see if anyone else has a bucket list and I’ll just go with them.”

As of Saturday, Osborne still had about 1,400 miles to ride to get home to Nixa, Missouri.

Reporting by David Jay for MTN News