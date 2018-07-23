Annual cherry festival returns to Polson

POLSON – The streets of Polson were filled with people Saturday for the annual cherry festival with vendors from all over the Flathead gathering to show off their crop.

“The goal is 300 pounds but when you start pickin’ all the lugs that we put them in…they kind of all… it varies but we weighed them out and after everything, I think it was about 313-ish pounds that we came with today,” said Sam Beighle from Beighle’s Cherries.

Beighle and his family planned to sell out of all of their cherries before the day is over.

In addition to cherries other vendors came to sell their unique products from all over the world. There was jewelry, clothes, antler products, and more. There was also a pie eating and pit spitting contest.

Elias Beighle, from Beighle’s Cherries said that working with his family at the event has taught him about more than just cherries.

“What I’ve really learned about this experience is you know how to market and how to do business you know. And hard work preparing the cherries and get everything in order. Definitely a lot of fun.”

Reporting by Lauren Heiser for MTN News