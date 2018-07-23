All-original autos on display at annual Billings car show

BILLINGS – Nostalgia, automobile history, stories and memories, all part of a car show at North Park in Billings.

The 11th annual All Original Car show featured about 160 vehicles on Saturday.

Cars in this show are at least 35 years old.

These cars have no modifications and some may be restored to how they were on the showroom floor.

Five clubs put on the show and the members share a passion for the classic cars.

“I just have always loved cars ever since I was little,” said Don Cantrell, committee chair for the car show. “I like the styling of cars. We have one vehicle here that’s been in the same family its whole life. It’s a 1916 Franklin and only has 37,000 miles on it. To us, that’s just amazing. That’s what this show epitomizes, is try to see these cars as they came from the factory and the history of those cars.”

Cantrell said next year’s All Original Car Show will be the biggest because of about 100 model T’s added to the lineup from the Model T Association of America convention in Billings.

Reporting by David Jay for MTN News