Helena, Montana
Home   |

Pet of the Week: Grizz


Meet Grizz, everyone!  He may have an intimidating look, but this softie is anything but!

This 2- year- old St. Bernard mix loves to be right by your side.  He likes being pet and walking right next to you- he’ll even lean up on you when he stops for a rest.

Grizz will do well with any type of people, but cats and livestock are a no- go.  Other dogs may potentially be okay.

This gentle giant will melt your heart!

The Lewis and Clark Humane Society is open from noon- 6 pm on Tuesdays and Fridays, and noon- 4:30 pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Katie Alexander

Katie Alexander

More News
Wildfire burning near former W.R. Grace vermiculite mine
Fire Watch

Wildfire burning near former W.R. Grace vermiculite mine

12:14 pm
Prosecutors no longer seeking death penalty in killing of Broadwater County Deputy
Breaking News

Prosecutors no longer seeking death penalty in killing of Broadwater County Deputy

11:58 am
Ending The Week On A Hot Note
News

Ending The Week On A Hot Note

8:33 am
Scroll to top
Skip to content