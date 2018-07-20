Pet of the Week: Grizz

Meet Grizz, everyone! He may have an intimidating look, but this softie is anything but!

This 2- year- old St. Bernard mix loves to be right by your side. He likes being pet and walking right next to you- he’ll even lean up on you when he stops for a rest.

Grizz will do well with any type of people, but cats and livestock are a no- go. Other dogs may potentially be okay.

This gentle giant will melt your heart!

The Lewis and Clark Humane Society is open from noon- 6 pm on Tuesdays and Fridays, and noon- 4:30 pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.