What to know for Symphony Under the Stars

HELENA – On Saturday July 21, thousands of people will travel to the Carroll College campus for the 15th annual Helena Community Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars.

This year’s theme will take people to galaxy far far away, with the music of Star Wars by John Williams.

From 3-5 p.m. on Friday July 20 concertgoers can begin to put out their blankets with a $5 donation to local Boy Scouts. After 5 p.m. blankets can be placed without the donation to Boy Scouts.

Blankets can only be secured with nonperishable food items, such as canned vegetables, that will be donated to Helena Food Share. Last year the event generated over 17,000 lbs. of food for the pantry.

No rocks, stakes or tarps are allowed, as they can be very damaging to the Carroll College grounds.

Pets are also not allowed at the concert or blanket placement.

Helena Symphony Music Director Allan R. Scott said the concert should be a fantastic time for everyone with some truly memorable music.

“You’re never tired of this music,” said Scott, “Whether we’re big Star Wars fans or not, you know what this music conveys. John Williams creates scores that are equivalent to some of the greatest symphonic works of our time.”

Scott had the opportunity to work for the famed composer early in Scott’s career.

While studying at Tanglewood Music Center in Massachusetts, Scott was hired to re-orchestrate the score of E.T. into a four-minute concert version for Williams, to be performed by the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

“His folks and staff gave me the original stuff and how they would like to see it,” reflected Scott, “that was great.”

This year’s art print for the event was illustrated by by Connie Bergum and features the Sleeping Giant as Darth Vader.

According to event organizers, nearly one million dollars goes into the local economy over the Symphony Under the Stars weekend.

The concert begins at 8:30 p.m. Saturday July 21 and will be immediately followed by a fireworks display.