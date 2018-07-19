The Event at Rebecca Farm kicks off in Kalispell

KALISPELL – The Event at Rebecca Farm kicked off on Wednesday drawing riders of all levels to Northwest Montana.

The Event is one of the largest equestrian triathlons in the U.S. From amateurs to Olympians, the four-day event is expected to draw more than 600 competitors and nearly 10,000 spectators.

This year about 650 horses will be competing in dressage, cross country, and show jumping.

An economic study by the University of Montana shows that in 2016 The Event at Rebecca Farm brought in $5.5 million in economic revenue to the Flathead, up 25% from the previous year.

The Event at Rebecca Farm — which is in its 17th year — will continue through Sunday. MTN in Missoula will be there live this Friday at 5:30 p.m. for this week’s Country stop.

Click here to view a schedule of events.

Reporting by Nicole Miller for MTN News