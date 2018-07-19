JKC Golf Scramble honors Bozeman man’s memory while helping non-profit

BOZEMAN – A special golf tournament will be held in honor of a Bozeman man this Sunday.

Johan Pienaar loved Montana and especially loved the game of golf. His friends and family have been putting on an annual golf tournament for eight years in his memory.

Each year, all of the funds are donated to a different nonprofit organization in the area. This year it will be Reach Incorporated. His friends and family say he was a special part of the Bozeman community.

“He never said a bad word about anybody so it was through his words and his wisdom of treating other people with respect,” said Johan’s close friend, Zane Burns. “The guy always had a smile, never down. He was the guy with the heart bigger than the world itself.”

The event will be at Bridger Creek Golf Course and there is still time to register to play or sponsor the event. You can visit the JKC Golf Scramble website for more information.

Reporting by Emma Hamilton for MTN News